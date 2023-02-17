How to celebrate National Margarita Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — National Margarita Day is February 22.

Ahead of the day, tequila expert Jaime Salas has shown several ways you can spice up your everyday margarita.

A classic margarita has a little bit of lime tequila and citrus, but there are other ways you can spice it up.

Salas says you can have a mango margarita with a little bit of chili salt added to your rim to kick up the flavor, or if you want something a little more toned down, you can try a strawberry lemonade margarita, or your authentic lime margarita.

And to level it up you can add your favorite seltzer.

“The pink lemonade could benefit from, if you had some raspberry on hand. If you had some cranberry, for example, you could lengthen that up a little bit. If you want to make it a little bit fruitier, but the same, could go for mango. So if you want to get adventurous, grab a little bit of the mango, grab a little bit of pineapple juice, grab a little bit of orange juice,” Salas said.

To view the steps to make these drinks or to submit your own margarita recipes, click here and here.

