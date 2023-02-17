Johnny Ray Taylor, age 68, of Brownsville, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services for Mr. Taylor will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church in Brownsville, TN.

Johnny was born on March 1, 1954, in Alamo TN to Clifton Ray and Rebecca Ann Davis Taylor. He worked as a Bridge Inspector for Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). He loved Jesus and enjoyed preaching. He loved music and all things Coca-Cola. His past time was spent riding the roads on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet Taylor; two sons, Jonathan Taylor (Katie) and Brian Taylor (Amber); a stepson, Harold Smith (Stephanie) and two stepdaughters, Jamye Hendrix (Grant) and Sheremy Page (Joe); one brother, Jimmy Taylor (Nancy); three sisters, Rita Lankford (Chris), Patsy Peace (James) and Theresa Callery; five grandchildren, Weston, Kyson, Canton, Stockton, and Remington; and eight step grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ann Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.