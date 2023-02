Mugshots : Madison County : 2/16/23 – 2/17/23

Jenica Clayton Jenica Clayton: Violation of community corrections

Ayanna Stricklen Ayanna Stricklen: Failure to appear

Bobby Howell Bobby Howell: Vandalism, possession of methamphetamine, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Ciera Winningham Ciera Winningham: Contempt of court

David Thompson David Thompson: Assault



George Freeland George Freeland: Failure to appear

Jarred Clayton Jarred Clayton: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Mya Jones Mya Jones: Driving under the influence

Roy Trice Roy Trice: Violation of probation

William Garner William Garner: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/17/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.