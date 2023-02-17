New clothing store opens in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new store has opened here in the Hub City.

Daily Thread (1)

Daily Thread (2)

Daily Thread (3)

Daily Thread is located in the Old Hickory Mall. The store specializes in women’s casual, dress and overall feel good wear.

They kicked off the opening with having everything in the store a 50% off and also offered a way to receive discounts on purchases by making a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson.

“We’re really big on customer service, and I feel like retail’s kind of gotten away from that. And I want to get back to the basics of feeling good when you come into a store and actually getting waited on, actually getting spoke to. We’ll help you with your sizes, we’ll help you with your style,” said Connie Reynolds, the store manager.

Daily Thread is Christian and privately owned.

“Daily Thread is a fantastic addition to Old Hickory Mall, offering shoppers a classy boutique shopping experience in a positive atmosphere,” said Susan Angelin, Marketing Manager. “We look forward to our Jackson shopper getting to know Daily Thread and becoming their new go-to retailer for quality women’s wear.”

It can be found across from the Shoe Show Mega.

You can check out Daily Thread’s website here.

Find more local news here.