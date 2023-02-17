Performance honors Black History Month at City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson continued to celebrate Black History Month Friday at City Hall.

Nadia Beard and the Children’s Theatre Company of Jackson “Kids With a Cause” honored the month with a performance.

It’s all part of a month-long celebration that includes art and performances from local citizens.

You can join in on celebrating Black History Month at City Hall next Friday for another performance.

At the start of the month, an art exhibit was opened for the month. You can read more about it here.

And last week, EJ Shelton performed several songs and James Cherry gave a poetry reading.

