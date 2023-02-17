SALT marks one year anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Senior Adults Living Triumphantly are celebrating their one year anniversary!

The Salvation Army created this community of seniors as an opportunity for older adults to come together.

Each month, different speakers are invited, such as a doctor in physical therapy, legal services, hospice, and a herbalist.

Opportunities for participants included trips and outings.

SALT is a free event that meets monthly at the Salvation Army in Jackson.

You can learn more about how to participate here.

