Benefits of storm shelters highlighted following severe weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Storm shelters can be a great resource when it comes to staying safe in a storm, as some shelters like Fain Storm Shelters have been tested to withstand an EF4 tornado, according to their website.

“You definitely don’t want to wait until it’s too late,” said Fain Storm Shelters secretary Ashley Sharp. “Tornadoes come out of nowhere and they come up fast, so it is essential to have a safe space to go to. We do recommend putting them close to the house. So if you do have to evacuate fairly quickly, you get access to it quick.”

When looking for the right fit, it is important to keep in mind the number of people and any special requests, such as differing wheelchair widths.

“We offer a ‘deluxe model ultimate’ and ‘mega deluxe,'” Sharp said. “It’s going to start at $5,000 and it can go up to $8,000.”

The deluxe model can hold eight people and the mega can hold 20.

You should also consider the location of where you would place your shelter. Models at Fain include hillside, above ground and more.

Sharp also shared customers are recommended to get their shelter certified by their county’s emergency management, and they can come and check on them after the storm, if there is damage in the area.

Sharp also shared that the shelters are Texas Tech impact tested.

For further information, visit the following links:

