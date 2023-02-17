‘Walk for Dustin’ flag travels Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Firefighters took the initiative to raise awareness on mental health.

Friday morning, the Jackson Firefighter Association Local 1850 received the West Tennessee Walk for Dustin, the 303 Project Flag, from Atoka Local 5110.

The James Dustin Samples Act is a presumptive bill that aims to make PTSD a work-related injury in Tennessee for all full-time firefighters/paramedics.

The bill was named to honor Cpt. James “Dustin” Samples from Cleveland, Tennessee, who committed suicide on December 11, 2020.

Samples was diagnosed with PTSD and tried to seek help before taking his own life, leaving behind his wife and three kids.

“Dustin was incredibly passionate about the work he did and gave all he had. It’s important to me that I honor his legacy by continuing to raise awareness and support for those with mental health injuries. These injuries can be just as severe, if not more so, than many of the physical injuries that are visible. Unfortunately, sometimes, as in Dustin’s case, they can even be fatal,” said Jennifer Samples, the widow of Dustin Samples, in news release from January.

His badge number was 303, and from this the 303 Project was born to raise awareness, educate, provide support, and create change in the way mental health is viewed and handled in first responder’s lives.

The bill was proposed by Rep. Johnny C. Garrett and Sen. Paul Bailey.

In a Facebook post made in late January, Bailey stated in part:

“This is just one way that we can assist in providing a proactive approach to addressing the mental health needs of those who serve our communities daily.”

“Firefighters do an extremely difficult job that frequently puts them in dangerous situations and exposes them to terrible destruction, trauma and sometimes loss of life. It can take an enormous toll on a person’s mental health which can be just as detrimental as any physical injury. This legislation will improve access to effective treatment but also break down barriers where asking for help has not always been easy,” said Garrett in a January news release.

