A Bitter Cold Morning, Warmer For The Weekend

Saturday Morning Forecast Update for February 18th:

After an 18 hour period of 3 rounds of storms across West Tennessee, we are finally in the clear. The cold front passed through bringing much colder air to the region as we return to Winter again. Flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes rocked the region in Thursday’s event and surveys are coming in. So far we’ve had one confirmed tornado in west Tennessee and other areas north will be surveyed as well. Below is a confirmation of the tornado in McNairy county from Thursday night from the National Weather Service.

Before the storms moved out, they brought a couple tornadoes, very gusty winds, plenty of lightning and very heavy rain along a path from Crockett county to Henry County.

The training storms hit several communities several times in a row and dropped over 6″ of rain in many towns across West Tennessee.

Some of the hardest hit towns with the flooding were Friendship, Dyer, Greenfield, Gleason and New Boston.

TODAY:

Starting off in the upper teens to lower 20s with mostly clear skies and frosty cold. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a small chance of a shower. With clouds in place it want be as cold tonight. Temperatures will drop to around the mid to upper 30s over the area. Winds will come from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY:

The weekend looks dry with a warmup on the way. Sunday should start off mostly clear and cold in the mid 30s. Highs will make it up to around 60° and skies will become mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week is going to start out warm and the as the week progresses, chances for showers and storms will again return to the Mid South. Monday looks to be dry but rain chances start on Tuesday as the next system will get a little closer. We should see mostly sunny skies on Monday but clouds will increase again into the middle of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 60s and low 70s will be possible on Tuesday. Wednesday will be warmer with highs around the mid 70s and storms move in towards the evening. Overnight lows will in general be in the 50s for the beginning and middle of the week. Cooler weather looks to return by the end of the work week across West Tennessee. Some severe weather could again be possible next week so be sure to stay weather aware again.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, but some cooler weather moved in to wrap up the month and stuck around into February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler on Friday and again to start this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

