Exotic pets return to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —One event returns to the Jackson Fairgrounds for a weekend full of…. Pets.

These might not be your everyday pets, like a dog or a cat, but hundreds of creatures at the Exotic Pet Expo took over the Jackson Fairgrounds, with plenty of exotic animals to see.







There were reptiles, like snakes, lizards, there were birds, and many more that you could get up close and personal with.

There’s still time to visit these animals on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm with a $5 admission. This is the first expo of the year, the next will be in, August and October.

“Education is a big part of what we love to do. You can’t really learn about these animals anywhere, but really here, so you can see them up close and personal. You can talk to breeders and people who specialize in certain animals, and learn a lot more about them and how to care for them and many things like that,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, owner and promoter.

Jackson Fairgrounds is located 800 South Highland Avenue.

