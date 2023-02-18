Jackson bookstore welcomes author for signing

JACKSON, Tenn. —A book signing takes place at a local store.

Author, blogger, and podcaster Susannah B. Lewis was at Christian Publisher’s Outlet here in Jackson on Saturday.





The book signing started at 1 pm with Lewis signing her brand new novel, Della and Darby that released on February 7.

Many people came to meet Lewis and get their books signed. The line to meet her was almost out of the store at some points.

Manager of Christian Publisher’s Outlet, Andy Morris was excited to have so many people come out to the book signing.

“It’s great just to have people in the store. There’s a lot of excitement in the store. It brings people into the store, that maybe haven’t even come into the store, so we are very thankful for her, to have this here at this location, to help support a local business,” Morris said.

This is Susannah B. Lewis’ first book signing since releasing her new book.

To find our more on Lewis, click here to visit her website.

For more local news stories, click here.