Non-profit gives back to local first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local group came together to show their appreciation to those who risk their lives in order to keep our community safe.

SafeHaven Outreach Ministries gave back to the community today by showing their appreciation to public service employees.

Courtesy of FB: Safe Haven Outreach Ministries

Courtesy of FB: City of Jackson, TN Police Department

The event lasted from 9 am to 12 pm. There were police officers, firefighters, and EMS officers at the event.

This is the first event put on by the ministry and with the group being fairly new, their goal is to go out and help the community by giving back.

“They do hard work. They’re saving lives. They are always going out here making decisions for the community, so we want to show the community and let them know that we appreciate everything they do and want them to continue to keep serving our community,” said Ebony Harris, Founder & Owner SafeHaven Outreach Ministries.

SafeHaven Outreach Ministries says they hope they can make this an annual event.