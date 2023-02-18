Pet of the Week: Baxter

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Baxter!

Meet Baxter!

He’s the most precious guy! Baxter is a little shy at first, but loves to snuggle with his person.





Baxter enjoys snuggles with his fur sibling!

He came to Hero West as a stray just before the below freezing temperatures, and quickly adjusted to inside life.

Baxter is house-broken and loves other dogs, cats and kids.

He would be the perfect addition to a loving family that is patient as he learns to trust.

Baxter is a young adult Boxer Mix. He is fully vetted, heartworm negative along with kennel and house trained.

Baxter is just waiting for his fur-ever family.

If you are interested in adopting Baxter or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.