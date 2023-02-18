TikTok plans 2 more European data centers amid privacy fears

LONDON (AP) – TikTok is planning two more European data centers, as the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app seeks to allay growing concerns about data privacy for its users in the West.

The company said in a blog post Friday that it’s finalizing a plan for a second data center in Ireland, following its first announced there last year.

TikTok also reported that it had 125 million monthly active users in the European Union, putting it over the threshold for extra scrutiny under the bloc’s new digital rules set to take effect later this year.

Google, Twitter, Apple and Facebook and Instagram will also face the stricter EU scrutiny, according to monthly user numbers they released in time for a Friday deadline.

