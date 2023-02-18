YouTube CEO steps down, severing longtime ties to Google

UNDATED (AP) – Susan Wojcicki (wah-JIHT’-skee), a longtime Google executive who played a key role in the company’s creation, is stepping down as YouTube’s CEO after spending the past nine years running the video site that has reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.

In an email to YouTube employees that was shared publicly, the 54-year-old Wojcicki said she is leaving to “start a new chapter” focused “on family, health, and personal projects.”

Neal Mohan, who has worked closely with Wojcicki for years, will replace her as YouTube’s CEO.

Shortly after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin incorporated their search engine into a business in 1998, Wojcicki rented the garage of her Menlo Park, California, home to them for $1,700 a month., Google bought Wojcicki’s home to serve as a monument to the roots of a company now valued at $1.2 trillion.

