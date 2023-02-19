Expo offers a closer look at some unique animals

JACKSON, Tenn. —Visitors head to the fairgrounds for the last chance to see some unique animals.

Animal lovers flocked to the Jackson Fairgrounds Sunday for the last day of the Exotic Pet Expo. Hundreds of people filled the building for a glimpse of some unique animals.









Visitors were able to see and purchase all types of snakes, lizards, spiders, rodents, and more.

If you’re not planning on leaving with a new friend, you can always grab a few accessories to give your pet some style.

Owner and Coordinator of the Exotic Pet Expo, Dustin Bickerstaff, says the inspiration behind its creation is due to being raised and involved in the pet industry for his entire life. He also says that his family always dreamed of starting an event like this.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to host these events and be in the pet industry and helping it grow,” Bickerstaff said.

The expo has been going on for over twenty years now.

Bickerstaff expresses how happy he is that the expo has been such a success for this long now.

“To have this be such a big success, means so much to me and my family. We have been doing this for a very long time. I’m 25 and we have been doing this for 25 years. It’s very fulfilling to see my dreams come true,” Bickerstaff said.

Terry Lebo who attended the expo talks about his favorite part of the event.

“I actually like all of the snakes. I wasn’t expecting to see the baby kangaroos, so that was pretty exciting to see,” Lebo said.

Bickerstaff says that the expo will return in August and October.

For more local news, click here.