Program provides a head start for West TN families

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One organization is offering a program that will benefit early childhood development.

Northwest TN Economic Development Council is a local community action agency.





Head Start is one of the programs that falls in the council. The program provides early childhood development and health services to low-income infants, toddlers, three and four-year-olds as well as their families.

The program provides a full day of services within their nine county service area.

“I’ve also been a parent and grandparent, so I am a success story of Head Start. I’m very passionate about the work that we do in Head Start and I’ve seen a lot of things happen within the past 30 years in the program,” said Cheryl Oglesby-Townes, Executive Director, Northwest TN Economic Development Council.

There are facilities located in Benton, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Madison and Weakley counties.

To learn more about the program you can visit the ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.