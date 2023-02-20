8 severed cows found in dumpster

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in one West Tennessee county made an unusual discovery.

According to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr., eight severed cow heads were found by deputies around 1 p.m. on Saturday in a Solid Waste dumpster on Highway 54 West around Thomas Road.

A resident that was nearby told the deputies that loud dumping noises were heard coming from the dumpster around 2 a.m. that same morning.

The sheriff’s office reports that the cows had their tags in their ears, tongue cut out, and their heads appear to have been severed using a chainsaw.

They ask if anyone has information that can solve this investigation, please call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-2412.

