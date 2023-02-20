Baptist-Carroll County recognized for contributions to community health

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A local hospital is being recognized for their community investment.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County has received “A” grades in community benefit, patient satisfaction, health equity, and social responsibility on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

CEO and Administrator at Baptist-Carroll County says that are honored to receive this recognition, and they are proud of their staff for their dedication.

A news release states that the Index is the first ranking to measure social responsibility for more than 3,600 hospitals across the U.S. The Index also applies metrics such as racial inclusivity, avoidance of overuse and community benefit.

“America needs socially responsible hospitals,” said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. “The hospitals topping our index have proven they have what it takes to be great

community partners.”

Click here to learn more about the Lown Hospitals Index, or here to learn more about Baptist-Carroll County.

