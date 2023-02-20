Black History Month 2023: Addison Richmond

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Black History Month by telling the story of West Tennesseans, and it is sponsored by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Addison Richmond, a 15-year-old entrepreneur, is the owner of Peppermint Addie and Company in downtown Jackson.

The ice cream and dessert shop opened in October of 2021.

She always wanted to build her own business, and with the support of her family, what started off as an idea slowly became a reality.

“Never give up. If you have an idea, you should write it down because one day you will be able to pursue that dream and live it out. Cause this was just a dream and a thought, and it’s here now,” Richmond said.

Addison said her biggest influence is her parents, who are also local restaurant owners in Jackson.

“When they opened their restaurant and food truck, I always wanted to follow in those footsteps in cooking and baking. So they’re a big inspiration for me,” Richmond said.

Addison said she feels honored to even be recognized for making an impact on the youth within the Black community.

“I’m just like a regular teen. I’m young, and I love what I do. So for me, it’s just, you know, it’s just something I love. And I love that people can recognize that and take note from it,” Richmond said.

She said she celebrates Black History Month every day by just being herself.

“I try to be a big inspiration to the younger audience and people who are Black, like me, and tell the kids we can do this even if people don’t believe in us, in what we do,” Richmond said.

As she continues to grow as a young woman, and while building a better business, Richmond has learned that hard work plus patience pays off.

“Keep going on, never give up no matter who doubts you or if you’re not even believing in yourself. Even if you’re scared, let fear be on the ride with you, but never let it get in the way,” Richmond said.

Addison’s next goal is to attend culinary school to better her cooking and baking skills, and start another business from there.

