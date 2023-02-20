Brownsville hosting 2nd annual Mardi Gras celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — One local community is bringing the spirit of New Orleans to West Tennessee.

Brownsville is preparing to host their second annual “Jazzed Up for Mardi Gras” event on Saturday, February 25.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Brownsville Court Square, and everyone is invited to join the fun.

The event will feature live music, crawfish and shrimp cookers, food trucks, and more.

Brownsville Court Square is located at 1 North Washington Avenue. Click here to visit the Facebook event page.

