Events this Week in West Tennessee: Feb. 20-26
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Monday, February 20
- “Indigenous Contributions to the World Around Us” (Martin)
- “Black Resistance” Exhibit opens (Bolivar)
Tuesday, February 21
- “An Uphill Journey through Sports, Journalism, Politics, and Pain” (Martin)
- Bemis Historical Society (Jackson)
- Dance Classes (Jackson)
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Harry Potter Trivia (Jackson)
Wednesday, February 22
- Book Signing (UT Martin; 1 p.m.)
- Movie Night “Till” (Martin)
Thursday, February 23
- “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (Jackson)
- Business After Hours w/ Jackson Chamber (Jackson)
- “Beauty and the Beast” (Jackson)
- Black History Book Club (Jackson)
- Obion Chamber 100 Years Kick-Off (Union City)
Friday, February 24
- CapitolTALK Town Hall Meeting (Jackson)
- City Hall Black History Program (Jackson)
- “Beauty and the Beast” (Jackson)
- Planetarium Show (Jackson)
Saturday, February 25
- “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (Jackson)
- Polar Plunge (Jackson)
- Elvis Discussion (Bethel Springs)
- Parking Lot Bingo (Jackson)
- Blue Suede Dinner & Auction (Jackson)
- Harlem Nights (Jackson)
- “Beauty and the Beast” (Jackson)
- Kids Planetarium Show (Jackson)
- Indoor Mini Golf (Jackson)
- Mommy and Me Sale (Jackson)
- Jazzed Up for Mardi Gras (Brownsville)
Sunday, February 26
- Black History Program (Jackson; 3 p.m.)
- Postpartum Support Group (Jackson)
Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.
Want to find out about more upcoming events? Check out the websites and social media pages for your local government, library and Chamber of Commerce.
Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air.
You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
For more local news, click here.