Expungement Clinic to be held in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — One legal service corporation is helping those convicted of minor crimes improve their lives.

West Tennessee Legal Services is offering an Expungement Clinic for those convicted of a crime for their second year.

An expungement is a removal of charges from a person’s criminal record. After expungement, a person may find it easier to get a job or pass background checks.

You can pre-register for the event, and then West Tennessee Legal Services will review your record and determine if you are eligible for an expungement.

“If you are eligible, someone will call you and we will complete the form, actually, before the clinic on the phone. And then when you show up at the clinic on the day of, all you’ll have to do is go through the final steps and then we will take all those petitions. We’ll take them to the clerk’s office at the end and we will get them filed at the clerk’s office,” said Andy Cole, the Pro Bono Coordinator at West Tennessee Legal Services.

Pre-registration for the event ends March 17, and the event is April 6.

You can call their office at (731) 423-0616 or visit their office at 210 West Main Street.

A link to register will also be here.

