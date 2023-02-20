Local sheriff’s department gets equipment upgrade

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department got an equipment upgrade.

Monday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department received new radios for their patrol cars.

Sheriff Billy Garrett spoke about these new radios and some of the features, and said they will be a big help for the officers when out patrolling.

“It will be a gigantic enhancement for law enforcement here in Haywood County. We will be able to talk to other agencies like TEMA, FEMA, FBI, etc. in a disaster type of event,” he said.

Beforehand, police had to use multiple radios to communicate with different agencies.

Garrett explained that there have been situations where people have a crash along the interstate, and you’ve got one agency with one radio system, the ambulance with another radio system, the fire department with another system, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol with another system.

You have all of those different radio systems trying to converge, trying to help people in a crisis situation.

Garrett says the new radio system will change that.

“This type of radio system brings everyone together, so instead of having three or four walkie talkies in your car, you actually have one that can do it all,” Garrett said.

Garrett expressed that this new radio system will bring the sheriff’s department to the 21st century.

“It stepped it up a notch for us to be able to do our jobs even better, to help the public even better, and to respond to the needs of the public even better,” Garrett said.

The radios will be fully operational once they are all put into the patrol cars.

