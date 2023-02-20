Mr. Tommy Lee Smith, age 68, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

Mr. Tommy was born on June 29, 1954, in Brownsville, TN to the late Marvin Smith and Elsie Hendrix Smith. He farmed for many years for Norris Farms, Taylor Brothers, Harbert Borders and Jimmy Welch. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 35 years: Patricia Lee Smith; two brothers in laws: Winkie Ivey and Joe King.

He is survived by his daughter: Vanessa Kilkan (Ismael) of Jackson, TN, Honorable daughter: Amy Landis of Humboldt, TN; three brothers: Harry Richard “Bub” Smith (Marlene) of Kendallville, IN, Marvin Richard “PeeWee” Smith (Anna) of Melrose Park, IL, William Arthur “Willie” Smith (Shelia) of Clarksville, TN; one sister: Sarah Hendrix (Will) of Alamo, TN; Brother and Sister in Laws: Jack (Gwen) Ivey, Carol Ivey, Linda King; Four Grandchildren: Sarah “Nicholle” Ivey (Juan Amador), Maria “Raquel” Marquez, Ana Gabriella (Colton) Howell, Miguel Angel “Brother” Marquez; Honorary Grandchild: Styler Emison; Three Great Grandchildren: Nataly Amador, Nikolas Amador, Vitaly Howell; Numerous Nieces and Nephews; and his little dog “Millie”.