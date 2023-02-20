Sheriff gives statement after 8 cow heads found in dumpster

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about an unusual discovery in a dumpster.

***VIEWER DISCREATION IS ADVISED AS SOME IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING***

“I’ve been in law enforcement 45 years , but I’ve never seen a situation here with cow heads,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

The sheriff says eight severed cow heads were found on Saturday, February 18 after a resident who was dumping their trash noticed something unusual inside.

“It appeared to be eight cow heads, or maybe calf heads and various shapes and forms. Some of [their] skin had been removed from of them. Some of the tongues have been removed, some of the jaws had been cut off, and some of them just look like they been severed off the calf all together,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said the heads appeared to be severed by a chainsaw and some even had tags on their ears, but Garrett says they have been unable to trace them to anyone.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke to a neighbor who said he heard a loud noise coming from the dumpster around 2 a.m. that Saturday.

“What I would like to know if number one, they were stolen and someone is missing those cows. And number two, that’s illegal dumping and there is a fine for that. And we would like that information to who did that. If it’s not the case of being stolen, would be interesting to see why they had to kill so many cows like that,” Garrett said. “If they’re stolen cows, I want to prosecute if all possible for stealing the cows. And another message we need to get out there is that’s not the purpose of these dumpsters, and it’s not liable by law, and we will prosecute.”

The sheriff’s says whoever is responsible for this could face felony charges. As for the severed heads, they’ve been safely disposed.

If you have any information regarding this gruesome discovery or if you are a farmer missing cattle, contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (731) 772-2412.

