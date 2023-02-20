Shooting leads to one death in north Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigation a shooting that left one person dead.
According to Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser, deputies responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. of a shooting on Harpeth Lane.
“We’re currently working a homicide. It is domestic related. The victim is not a Madison County resident. And we do have a suspect detained at this time, so what we’re doing out here right now is processing the scene,” Wiser said.
Once again, Wiser says they are not looking for a suspect, as they have been apprehended.
