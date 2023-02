MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is bringing back “We Back Pat” Night.

Martin says it will be hosting Tennessee State inside the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on Thursday, February 23.

The university says the women’s game will air live on ESPN+ at 5 p.m., and the men at an 8 p.m. tip-off on ESPNU.

You can read more here.