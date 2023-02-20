West Tennessean accepted to society for scholars

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessean has been invited to the The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

According to a news release, Zachary Franklin Emmons, of Reagan, was invited and accepted the invitation.

The society is the leading certified honor society for high-achieving first and second year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA, the release says.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Steve

Loflin, NSCS Founder. “We welcome Zachary Franklin Emmons to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars.”

