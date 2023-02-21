Lost • Milan, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Lost

Date Lost/Found

02/10/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Milan

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

Concord Cades Rd

Pet’s Name (if known)

Blue Lilly

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

White Pyrenees, wolf mix

Breed of Pet

Wolf, Pyrenees, lab

Gender

Female

Age of Pet

Young Adult

Size of Pet

Large (Over 50 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

Wearing collar or harness

Not Microchipped

Color/Markings

Lilly is solid white. She’s also pregnant and due within the next week or two. She has a mom, a brother and grandmother that miss her as well.

Any additional information you’d like to add?