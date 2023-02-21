Lost • Milan, TN

WBBJ Staff,

Lost: Blue Lilly

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
02/10/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Milan
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Concord Cades Rd
Pet’s Name (if known)
Blue Lilly
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
White Pyrenees, wolf mix
Breed of Pet
Wolf, Pyrenees, lab
Gender
Female
Age of Pet
Young Adult
Size of Pet
Large (Over 50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • Wearing collar or harness
  • Not Microchipped
Color/Markings
Lilly is solid white. She’s also pregnant and due within the next week or two. She has a mom, a brother and grandmother that miss her as well.
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Please bring my husband’s baby girl home!

Contact Info

Name
Julie Bratcher
Phone
(731) 318-2418
Email
jmbratcher81@yahoo.com

For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here.

