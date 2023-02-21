Lost • Milan, TN
Lost: Blue Lilly
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|02/10/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Milan
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Concord Cades Rd
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Blue Lilly
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|White Pyrenees, wolf mix
|Breed of Pet
|Wolf, Pyrenees, lab
|Gender
|Female
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Large (Over 50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
- Wearing collar or harness
- Not Microchipped
|Color/Markings
|Lilly is solid white. She’s also pregnant and due within the next week or two. She has a mom, a brother and grandmother that miss her as well.
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Please bring my husband’s baby girl home!
Contact Info
|Name
|Julie Bratcher
|Phone
|(731) 318-2418
|Email
|jmbratcher81@yahoo.com
