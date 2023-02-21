Commissioner resigns due to health in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for their monthly meeting.

After announcements from the chairman, Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marlon King Jr. gave an announced on the success of the recent robotics tournament at Arlington Elementary.

Sheriff Julian Wiser announced that there will be an open house at the new Madison County Jail on March 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison County Mayor AJ Massey also announced his new deputy mayor and director of HR, Terica Smith.

The meeting went on with Chairman Gary Deaton reading a letter of resignation from District 10, Seat 3 Commissioner Harold Petty, who has resigned due to health complications.

“As my cancer has grew its ugly head again, I no longer feel like I can represent my constituents fairly. It’s been a real pleasure to serve my community, and I hope that I can depend on the county for prayers and support as I continue to fight this cancer,” Deaton read during the meeting.

Tuesday night’s meeting was adjourned a little under an hour. The next meeting that will take place will be in March.

