Dustin Dupree Pittman, age 33, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023.

A visitation for Dustin will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Dustin was born December 15, 1989 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was employed as an electrician for Otto Electric.

Dustin is survived by two daughters, Kaylee Pittman and Raelynn Grace; his mother, Montie Holbrook; his father, Tracy Pittman; his sister, Amber Holbrook; his grandfather, Max Nash; five aunts, two uncles, three nephews and nine cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Nash and his grandfather, Larry Pittman.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.