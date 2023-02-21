GALLERY: Kids make floats for Mardi Gras

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Children in a local town were given a chance to showcase their creative skills for a prize.

The Humboldt Public Library held an activity for children on Tuesday to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Children created their own Mardi Gras floats out of shoe boxes to be judged by residents in New Orleans.

The child with the best looking float will win a prize.

Children and youth services librarian Ashley Niven shared where she came up with the idea.

“I was down in New Orleans. The school children had done that and I went to a ball and they were all on display, and I just thought it was neat how they could show their creativity and make kind of a mini float for Mardi Gras,” Niven said.

Niven says they are considering holding this activity again for the Strawberry Festival.

