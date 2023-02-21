Jackson fire chief to retire next month

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fire department chief is retiring after many years of dedicated service to protecting our community.

Darryl Samuels, the Chief of the Jackson Fire Department, will be retiring late February after more than 40 years in the field.

Samuels started his career as a firefighter in 1975. He was named the chief in November of 2019 and says it has been an honor and privilege to serve the City of Jackson.

“A career in public safety is a rewarding career, a rewarding career path. We have the capacity to make a difference,” Samuels said.

Although he is retiring, he says there is never enough that you can do to keep the city safe.

“We provide the highest level of fire protection services for the citizens of Jackson and the visitors of Jackson. No, I have not had the feeling that I’ve done enough. There is always more to do,” Samuels said.

Samuels says that the Jackson Fire Department is in a good place and knows it will continue to improve.

“We have the highest level of training. I stand shoulder to shoulder with the finest people in America, and I call them professional firefighters,” Samuels said.

Samuels is grateful to the city for the support shown to the fire department throughout his career as chief.

“Mayor Scott Conger, for the confidence that he had in me to lead the fire department. I also thank the city counsel for supporting our many programs and giving us the budget that we needed so that we will have the resources to provide the services that we provide to the citizens of Jackson,” Samuels said.

After 48 years of dedicated service, Samuel’s plans after retirement are as simple as one word.

“Rest,” he said.

Samuels’ last day as chief will be February 28, and Operations Chief Don Friddle will be named the new chief of the department on March 1.

