Jackson-Madison Schools aim to improve student health, safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Board of Education hosted local Jackson-Madison County School System leaders on Tuesday morning.

One of the systems mentioned that is bringing an added layer of protection to students is the Raptor system.

“It’s a visitor identification system and management system and they come in and it scans their IDs, it goes through a national database to just see, you know, who’s coming in our buildings and if there’s anything that prevents them from being in our building,” said JMCSS Chief Support Services Officer Tim Gilmer. “Let’s say they’re they’re on convicted child predator, then obviously that wouldn’t be someone that’s allowed to come in our building.”

Gilmer shares the Raptor system has been reimplemented after COVID and new schools have been added. And all JMCSS schools should have the system up and running soon.

Jackson Careers and Technology School will also become a host to a resource that has made a comeback: the school clinic.

“Think more access to health care for our students is huge. Many of them don’t have a primary medical home. So this will be so crucial for their health and well being. And we know healthy kids make better learners,” said JMCSS Coordinator School Health Director Annette Wilson. “Hope to open our clinic in mid-July, but for sure to be ready when school starts in August.”

Security trainings were another topic of interest, as school staff have undergone numerous trainings this school year, including Narcan and active shooting, in order to keep students and everyone safe.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.