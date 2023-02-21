Madison County lieutenant receives promotion

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A lieutenant with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted.

According to a news release, Lt. Cleven Davis was promoted to Captain of the Patrol Division.

The sheriff’s office says Davis has been in law enforcement for more than 38 years, has served in multiple divisions, and has been with their department since 1997.

“I am confident in the skills Captain Davis will bring as he fulfills his new

role overseeing the patrol division. He has already demonstrated his ability to lead well through his dedication to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as to the citizens of Madison County,” Wiser said in the news release.

The sheriff’s office says Davis earned a Master’s Degree from Bethel University and is a US Army veteran.

