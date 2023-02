Mugshots : Madison County : 2/17/23 – 2/21/23

Parish Bray Parish Bray: Vandalism

Amyia Collins Amyia Collins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Anibah Caballeru Anibah Caballeru: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

Antoine Weddle Antoine Weddle: Violation of probation

Antonio Shepard Antonio Shepard: Failure to appear



Bobby Goff Bobby Goff: Failure to appear

Brian Hughes Brian Hughes: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Cantrell Hodges Cantrell Hodges: Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Carl Campbell Carl Campbell: Harassment

Champane Duncan Champane Duncan: Violation of probation



Christie Reed Christie Reed: Public intoxication

Christopher Golden Christopher Golden: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

Cliesha Tedunjaye Cliesha Tedunjaye: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law

Coty Jacquneaux Coty Jacquneaux: Shoplifting/theft of property

Daniel Franklin Daniel Franklin: Simple domestic assault, vandalism



Dartraevian Reid Dartraevian Reid: False reports

Demetres Poindexter Demetres Poindexter: Failure to appear

Dorothy Williams Dorothy Williams: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Edda Hunter Edda Hunter: Driving under the influence

Elizabeth Reel Elizabeth Reel: Violation of community corrections



Gabriel Burkhamer Gabriel Burkhamer: Public intoxication

Herbert Bates Herbert Bates: Failure to appear

Jadarius Reid Jadarius Reid: Simple domestic assault

Jarnakin Brown Jarnakin Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeffery Ewing Jeffery Ewing: Violation of probation



Kendria Strayhorn Kendria Strayhorn: Failure to appear

Kennon Reid Kennon Reid: Driving under the influence, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Kevin Bowen Kevin Bowen: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

Labradley Blackwell Labradley Blackwell: Violation of probation

Lisa Sutcliffe Lisa Sutcliffe: Violation of order of protection



Marriea Huffman Marriea Huffman: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Michael Goodman Michael Goodman: Burglary, vandalism

Michael Hamm Michael Hamm: Aggravated assault, public intoxication

Priscilla Hardin Priscilla Hardin: Violation of probation

Robert Rowbotham Robert Rowbotham: Public intoxication



Sean Pirtle Sean Pirtle: Violation of probation

Travis Cole Travis Cole: Schedule II drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/21/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.