Lost • Jackson, TN

WBBJ Staff,

Lost: Precious

Pet Info

I am reporting a pet that was
Lost
Date Lost/Found
02/17/2023
City where pet was Lost/Found
Jackson
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
Lives on Edenwood drive she headed towards summer and Westwood area
Pet’s Name (if known)
Precious
Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
Dog
Breed of Pet
Briinal Pit Tiger strips
Gender
Female
Age of Pet
Young Adult
Size of Pet
Medium (25-50 lbs)
Pet was (check all that apply)
  • No Collar
Color/Markings
Tiger Strips black and brown diamond white under neck down to breast bone white tips on the end of her paws 3 years and 11 months old
Any additional information you’d like to add?
Yes she is very friendly and hyper active Precious is a house dog I’ve had her since she was 4 weeks old

Contact Info

Name
Audrey Bush
Phone
(731) 499-3869
Email
regana40@att.net
How did you hear about us?

For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here.

Categories: Local News, Lost & Found Pets, Madison County

Related Posts