Lost • Jackson, TN
Lost: Precious
Pet Info
|I am reporting a pet that was
|Lost
|Date Lost/Found
|02/17/2023
|City where pet was Lost/Found
|Jackson
|Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found
|Lives on Edenwood drive she headed towards summer and Westwood area
|Pet’s Name (if known)
|Precious
|Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)
|Dog
|Breed of Pet
|Briinal Pit Tiger strips
|Gender
|Female
|Age of Pet
|Young Adult
|Size of Pet
|Medium (25-50 lbs)
|Pet was (check all that apply)
|
|Color/Markings
|Tiger Strips black and brown diamond white under neck down to breast bone white tips on the end of her paws 3 years and 11 months old
|Any additional information you’d like to add?
|Yes she is very friendly and hyper active Precious is a house dog I’ve had her since she was 4 weeks old
Contact Info
|Name
|Audrey Bush
|Phone
|(731) 499-3869
|Email
|regana40@att.net
|How did you hear about us?
For more information on Lost & Found Pets, click here.