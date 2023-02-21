Recording company to open location in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A New York City-based record company will soon be opening an additional location in the heart of the Hub City.

“There’s still so much music being created here and coming out of here. Whether you’re a songwriter or an artist, whatever, there’s so much going on. So it felt like a really good time to also just be a great megaphone for all of that,” said Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard.

No Reverse Records is an independent music label co-founded by Ashley Kate Adams.

Adams partnered with Pritchard to give artists in West Tennessee a chance to control and own their music.

“We’re combining both of the world together and take a small percentage of what we help to give within this collaboration with the artist, but the artist proudly owns all of their content and they give us access to it to exploit in a positive sense on their behalf,” Adams said.

The company is planning to be here later this year in downtown Jackson. They will be offering a full service music studio, along with recording, mixing, artist development and more.

“By having both a location here in Jackson and in New York City, is the fact that you have choices. You have options and you’re not limited just to only a big city option cause that doesn’t work for everybody and that isn’t everyone’s dream,” Pritchard said.

After going through four major record deals, Pritchard says being able to be in control and own your work goes a very long way. And she’s glad to be able to bring this opportunity to local artists and musicians.

“We feel strongly that Jackson should have a flag in the ground in the world of music and just not in a historical, ‘Oh. It use to.’ It still does. So we’re here as a physical reminder that it still does,” Pritchard said.

Soon, No Reverse Records will be offering some live performances by artists on the label to give West Tennessee an experience of what they have to offer.

