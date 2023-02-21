Resident reacts to fatal shooting in neighborhood

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A quiet, close-knit neighborhood was disrupted Monday night.

“I walk the neighborhood every morning just to get in, you know, my exercise and my steps. And I know all the neighbors. I wave at them. Very safe neighborhood,” said Debbie Hutchings, a neighbor.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible homicide along Harpeth Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a woman had been shot multiple times and did not survive.

After the victim was shot, she was able to drive a few hundred yards when she then ran off the road in her vehicle.

We spoke to a few neighbors in the area and one of them shared her perspective.

“The gentlemen across the street here said that someone had been shot. And when my husband went over to check on the lady that had gotten shot in the car, he said that there was two young ladies in the car and a baby in an infant seat in the backseat. So it was just horrible. Horrible,” Hutchings said.

Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser did confirm that the shooting appeared to be domestic related and happened outside a residence near the street.

Wiser also confirmed that the victim was not from Madison County.

“And we do have a suspect detained at this time. So what we’re doing out here right now at this time is processing the scene. So we’re not looking for anybody else. Everybody that was involved, we have here on scene,” Wiser told us Monday night.

What events led to the shooting are unknown at this time. Also, the identity of the victim and the two females in the car with the victim are unconfirmed by authorities.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Find updates on local crime here.