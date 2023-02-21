Ryan Hodges joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in January of 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist. He was born and raised in Henderson, Tennessee.

Ryan attended Freed-Hardeman University, where he received his degree in communications in the Spring of 2021.

He formerly worked at Chikasaw Golf Course as the Pro Shop Manager before coming to WBBJ. He is also a former paraprofessional at Chester County Junior High.

In his free time, you can almost always catch Ryan at the golf course.

You can reach Ryan with news tips and story ideas at rhodges@wbbjtv.com.