Black History Month • Week Four

Erit Turner

Occupation

Head Football Coach at JCM High

What’s new in the Athletics Department?

2023-2024 will be our first season competing in a region since the school was reopened!

What does Black History Month mean to you?

Black History Month to me is a time to reflect on the people of color that helped build this country. It gives recognition to those that are looked over when it comes to where we are as a country today.

Do you celebrate Black History Month? If so, how?

I try to attend programs that celebrate Black History as well as simply using my platform to remind everyone of the many great African Americans of past and present.

Who do you look up to and why? Does their work affect you now? If so, how?

The people that I look up to the most are my family and my Spiritual leader l. They are people that I see often that work hard and strive to be the best that they can be while helping others along the way.

Is there anything we missed or anything you’d like to add?

I’m grateful to have the opportunity to lead a group of great young men. I love helping them as well as the other great students at JCM!

