Boys Scouts to hold fundraiser in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can kick start your day with a breakfast for a good cause.

The Boy Scouts of America in West Tennessee will be hosting a pancake breakfast at Northside Church in the Jackson.

Funds raised from the event will help fund a trip to the National Jamboree for the Boy Scouts. Scout Master Annette Luttrell shared why this trip is so important.

“These kids are gonna get to experience ziplining, white water rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking. It’s like a scouting playground. So it will be a big adventure that most of theses kids will never go on,” Luttrell said.

The National Jamboree is only held once every four years, and this is the very first time female scouts will be represented at the jamboree.

Those who would like to attend the Pancake Breakfast fundraiser can do so from 8 a.m. 10 a.m. on March 18 at the Northside Church on Highland Avenue.

