Chicken ownership talked about in local meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Code Review Committee met Wednesday to discuss proposed recommendations for the City of Jackson.

A hot topic at the meeting was the ownership of chickens within the city limits.

Currently, residents are not allowed to own chicken within 1,000 feet of the nearest neighbor, which applies to a large number of homes in the city.

The potential for avian flu is still a hazard that will need to be addressed, and possible solutions for prevention are also up for discussion.

The Director of Animal Services, Whitney Owens, says many of our surrounding metro areas allow chicken ownership with little to no regulation.

With Jackson rapidly growing, it is important to protect individual property rights.

“We also want to allow people the freedom to operate their families and their home dynamic as they see fit and be as progressive as possible,” Owens said.

Those advocating for the change hope chicken ownership will be approved in the next six weeks.

