Family of woman killed on Harpeth Drive speaks out

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The family of the woman who was killed on Monday night reached out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to talk about their loss.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible homicide on Harpeth Drive. Tyeasha Starks was found shot and dead at the scene.

The family says they are worried about Tyeasha Starks’ one-year-old son. They do not know where the baby is now. The family says they have not been given any information from the sheriff’s office.

“And they won’t tell us anything about the baby. That’s our number one concern right now, having a chance to home and safe. And we feel like that he is in danger. Because as far as we know, he killed the mom. So who is to say he won’t harm her child,” said Sharon Chapman, the aunt of Tyeasha Starks.

They feel as if they do not have any closure and want to know why.

“You hurt me. Y’all hurt me with this one. And she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve to be shot like that. And I just want, I don’t, I don’t know what to say. I just want some justice. I don’t know what justice is, but I just want some, you know. Cause she supposed to be here with me. I want some closure,” said Phillip Starks, the father of Tyeasha Starks.

The family wants answers and information on what happened that night. They say they will not stop until they get answers.

“And we are gonna fight for her. It’s not over by a long shot. We won’t stop until we get justice. Anybody that has information, we want them to come forward. You know, just put themselves in our shoes. They would want somebody to come and tell them what happened to their daughter, their son, no matter who it is. And so we want justice,” Chapman said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information about this shooting since Monday night.

