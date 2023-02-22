Funding projects highlighted in JMCSS meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A second day of meetings brought new insight inside a room of leaders.

The Jackson-Madison County School System discussed spending with board members, leaders and the Madison County Finance Committee.

“The ESSER 2.0 was $16 million and the ESSER 3.0 was around $33 million,” said Karen Bell, the Madison County Finance Director. “Much of that actually went into improvement in some of our buildings related to heat and air, air quality, water filler stations, some of the things that related to COVID-19 that enhanced the opportunities for our students as far as keeping them safe.”

The ESSER 2.0 fund is expected to end September of 2023, and the ESSER 3.0 is expected to end September of 2024.

“Most of the money in the past would come for education capital. The commission had been borrowing about $10 million every two to three years for education capital. So it kind of fast forwards us a little bit on some of these projects that we’re able to do. Some things to improve the quality of our schools and to offer some opportunities that might not have been available,” Bell said.

According to Bell, some JMCSS employees were able to receive bonuses through the ESSER funding, and the ESSER funding also allowed some of the general funding to be freed up and used for other projects.

“As a matter of fact, we’re rolling out this August, a new benefit plan to our employees,” Bell said. “All of our employees will receive longevity pay based on the years of service to the district. And this will be a new benefit that’s offered that will continue forward from this, you know, up to 25 years of employment with our school system.”

Though funding with the ESSER 2.0 and 3.0 will be ending, Bell shared that the school system is still looking forward to presenting the new budget in May as they have a $20.8 million fund balance.

