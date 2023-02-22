GALLERY: Parishioners observe Ash Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Mardi Gras celebrations over, millions around the world are observing Ash Wednesday, including in West Tennessee.

Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s

Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s

Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s

Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s

Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s



Ash Wednesday at St. Mary’s

Parishioners at St. Mary’s Catholic Church attended a special Ash Wednesday service to receive ashes.

For participants, placing ashes on the forehead is considered a sign of repentance.

The day also marks the first day of Lent, which occurs 40 days before Easter.

The season of lent is often observed through fasting and prayer.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.