Gerald Allen Kilpatrick

Gerald Allen Kilpatrick, age 86, resident of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away February 19, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Desma Kilpatrick of Philadelphia, MS; his infant daughter, Kathy Patrice Kilpatrick; and his infant great-granddaughter, Adeline Grace Kilpatrick.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Campbell Kilpatrick; his brother, Max Kilpatrick (Kathy) of Philadelphia, MS; his sister, Linda Kitchens (Allen) of Vicksburg, MS; three children, Mistie Hawkins (David), Gerald Allen Kilpatrick, Jr. (Angela) and Jarret Kilpatrick (Angie); seven grandchildren, Lawson Kilpatrick (Katie), Jordan Kilpatrick (Haley), Jack Hawkins, Conner Kilpatrick, Ana Kilpatrick, Cole Kilpatrick and Avery Kilpatrick; and seven great-grandchildren.

After serving in the Army and graduating college, Gerald started working for the Department of Defense. He was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church, Seekers Sunday School class, Wednesday Prayer Group and Senior Golf Group.

A visitation for Mr. Kilpatrick will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Germantown United Methodist Church. Memorial Services will be at 11 A.M. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Germantown United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.