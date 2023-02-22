Housing concerns addressed in Blue Oval meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A few topics were discussed during a Blue Oval Community Impact meeting on Wednesday.

Some of the challenges the Community Impact Team faces when it comes to housing are builder confidence, a shrinking market, increased interest rates, material cost and supply, workforce shortages, government regulation, and lack of infrastructure.

They say they want to work towards creating starter homes for families that are affordable. However, overcoming these challenges can be considered difficult.

“Not a week goes by that we don’t get a call from someone saying, ‘Hey. I’m a little bit confused. You know, Ford made this big announcement, but we’re not seeing all the houses start to pop up. What’s the deal there?'” said Kanette Keough, the Executive Director of the West Tennessee Home Builder’s Association.

The next Blue Oval community meeting will be held on March 22 at 10 a.m.

Find more local news here.