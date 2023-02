Mugshots : Madison County : 2/21/23 – 2/22/23

Donny Lee Donny Lee: Assault

Larry Sweat Larry Sweat: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Britney Thomas Britney Thomas: Criminal trespass

Eric Murphy Eric Murphy: Theft under $999

Finerst Taylor Finerst Taylor: Failure to appear



Margaret Davis Margaret Davis: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Margaret Holloway Margaret Holloway: Failure to appear

Nicholas Goff Nicholas Goff: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Rolando Gomez Rolando Gomez: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Ronald Reeves Ronald Reeves: Failure to appear



Terrance Jones Terrance Jones: Failure to appear

Terrancio Watkins Terrancio Watkins: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Zackaus Achols Zackaus Achols: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/21/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/22/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.